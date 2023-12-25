Financial Contrast: Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF) and Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair (NASDAQ:SBGI – Get Free Report) and Juventus Football Club (OTCMKTS:JVTSF – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.2% of Sinclair shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Juventus Football Club shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.6% of Sinclair shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Sinclair and Juventus Football Club, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sinclair 1 2 2 0 2.20 Juventus Football Club 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation & Earnings

Sinclair presently has a consensus target price of $18.10, indicating a potential upside of 38.70%. Given Sinclair’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sinclair is more favorable than Juventus Football Club.

This table compares Sinclair and Juventus Football Club’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sinclair $3.93 billion 0.21 $2.65 billion $1.31 9.96 Juventus Football Club N/A N/A N/A ($0.02) -15.00

Sinclair has higher revenue and earnings than Juventus Football Club. Juventus Football Club is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sinclair, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Sinclair and Juventus Football Club’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sinclair 3.21% 23.88% 2.57% Juventus Football Club N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Sinclair beats Juventus Football Club on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sinclair

Sinclair, Inc., a media company, focuses on providing content on local television stations and digital platforms. The company distributes its content through broadcast platforms and third-party platforms that consist of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, other original programming, and college sports. It also owns digital media products that are complementary to its portfolio of television station related digital properties, as well as interests in, owns, manages, and/or operates technical and software services companies, intellectual property for the advancement of broadcast technology, and other media and non-media related businesses and assets, including interests in real estate, venture capital, private equity, and direct investments. Sinclair, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, Maryland.

About Juventus Football Club

Juventus Football Club S.p.A. operates as a professional football club in Italy. The company participates in national and international football competitions, as well as organizes matches. It involved in audiovisual and media rights; sponsorships, operation of stadium, direct retail, and e-commerce activities; and brand licensing activities, as well as marketing of other services to fans; and management of players and multi-year registration rights. Juventus Football Club S.p.A. was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Turin, Italy. Juventus Football Club S.p.A. is a subsidiary of EXOR N.V.

