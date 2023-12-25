Financial Enhancement Group LLC Acquires New Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $24,420,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 18.6% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 32.5% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 36,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 9,049 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $190.27 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $166.66 and a 12 month high of $192.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.59.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

