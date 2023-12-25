Financial Enhancement Group LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Operose Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 314.3% during the 2nd quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% during the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $435.29 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $345.90 and a 52 week high of $438.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $410.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $407.54. The firm has a market cap of $348.25 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

