Financial Enhancement Group LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 198.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,169 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,053 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $209,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 29.0% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,267,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,219,000 after acquiring an additional 284,548 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.7% in the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,457,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,164,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,118,000 after purchasing an additional 110,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 9.5% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 15,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS QUAL opened at $146.70 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.61.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

