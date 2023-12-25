Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $1.22 Million Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Water ETF worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIW. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 575,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,995,000 after acquiring an additional 51,058 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,598,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FIW opened at $94.64 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.01. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $95.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average of $86.69.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.