Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $36.61 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 714,189 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,117 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 7.0% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $36,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,323,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 12,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 33,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $55.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $44.27 and a 12-month high of $55.98.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

