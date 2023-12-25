Financial Enhancement Group LLC Has $9.09 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 100 ETF comprises 1.7% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OEF. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 610.5% during the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA OEF opened at $222.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $210.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.30. The company has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $167.53 and a 1-year high of $224.16.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

