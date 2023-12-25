Financial Enhancement Group LLC Invests $936,000 in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 47,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $936,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KVUE. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in Kenvue in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Kenvue in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KVUE opened at $21.36 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day moving average is $22.13. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.82 and a twelve month high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Kenvue ( NYSE:KVUE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 12.02%. On average, equities analysts predict that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kenvue from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kenvue currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

