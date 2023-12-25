Financial Enhancement Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $4,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,122 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 80.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,440,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983,975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $101.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.55. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $83.93 and a one year high of $102.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares MSCI ACWI ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.962 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI ACWI ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

