Financial Enhancement Group LLC Makes New $3.69 Million Investment in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 117,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Gentex at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 8.3% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,689 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 86,682 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after buying an additional 8,265 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,990,163 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $612,282,000 after buying an additional 190,797 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 10.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 137,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after buying an additional 12,625 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 40.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Shares of GNTX stock opened at $32.68 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.03. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $25.77 and a one year high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.97.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $575.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.57 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 18.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gentex Co. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 4th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 28.07%.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

