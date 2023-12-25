Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 2,062 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company makes up approximately 1.4% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $7,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 0.9% during the second quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. REDW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.7% during the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Summit X LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 66.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 6,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.19, for a total transaction of $2,302,820.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,022,219.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Deere & Company Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:DE opened at $396.82 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $374.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $395.56. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $345.55 and a 12 month high of $450.00. The company has a market capitalization of $111.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.45, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 22nd. The industrial products company reported $8.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.46 by $0.80. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 45.91%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DE shares. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $530.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $422.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $443.83.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

