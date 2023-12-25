Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 379 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,699 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 379 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF comprises about 2.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $11,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPV. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,627,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 388.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 36,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,052,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RPV opened at $81.88 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 52 week low of $67.69 and a 52 week high of $90.04.

About Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

