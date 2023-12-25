Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 797 Shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:UIVM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF were worth $406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1,084.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 143,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after acquiring an additional 131,278 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after acquiring an additional 12,807 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares in the last quarter.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Stock Performance

UIVM stock opened at $45.89 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.29. VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.34 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The company has a market cap of $245.51 million, a P/E ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.83.

VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF Dividend Announcement

About VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.1464 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The VictoryShares International Value Momentum ETF (UIVM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a multi-factor-selected, volatility-weighted index of stocks from developed economies outside of the United States. UIVM was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

