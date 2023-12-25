Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,819 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,359,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 131,800 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 29,915 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 5.2% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 14,357 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 323.1% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,772 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Peabody Energy stock opened at $25.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.00. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $17.71 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.86 and a 200-day moving average of $22.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The coal producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 22.47%. Peabody Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Peabody Energy Co. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 489,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total value of $11,599,642.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,722,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,278,425 shares of company stock worth $149,403,777. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Peabody Energy from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

