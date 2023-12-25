Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 116 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lessened its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 1.2% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $6,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Broadcom by 96,355.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 236,738,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $205,354,303,000 after purchasing an additional 236,493,322 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,222,676,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 122,794.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,667,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,050,420,000 after buying an additional 3,664,177 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 49,919.1% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,437,432 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after buying an additional 2,432,559 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,681,688 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,481,646,000 after buying an additional 1,836,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,643. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 143 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,094.00, for a total value of $156,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,539,090. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 800 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,140.30, for a total transaction of $912,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $923,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,943 shares of company stock worth $47,543,682. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

Shares of AVGO opened at $1,121.98 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $952.16 and a 200-day moving average of $893.92. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $542.45 and a one year high of $1,151.82. The company has a market cap of $525.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $11.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.96 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.31% and a return on equity of 73.43%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $9.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 42.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 19th. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.60. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AVGO shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $1,010.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $33.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $995.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $950.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $944.67.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

