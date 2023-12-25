Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 1,551 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.5% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

EFA opened at $74.73 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.29 and a fifty-two week high of $75.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day moving average of $71.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.