Financial Enhancement Group LLC Sells 3,525 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 337,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF makes up 3.1% of Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $15,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMBS. Imprint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 36,994.3% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,590,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,317 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,740,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,169,000 after acquiring an additional 594,694 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,614,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,309,000 after acquiring an additional 591,232 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,767,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 174.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 803,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,455,000 after acquiring an additional 510,529 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LMBS opened at $48.15 on Monday. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $48.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $47.50.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

