Financial Enhancement Group LLC Takes $2.22 Million Position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (NYSEARCA:SVOL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 99,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,217,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF during the third quarter valued at about $485,000. Park Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 10.6% during the third quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF by 253.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after acquiring an additional 53,282 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,291,000. Finally, Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simplify Volatility Premium ETF in the second quarter worth about $644,000.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SVOL opened at $22.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.74. Simplify Volatility Premium ETF has a 1 year low of $20.95 and a 1 year high of $23.25.

Simplify Volatility Premium ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Volatility Premium ETF (SVOL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in volatility alternatives. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to provide income via short exposure to S&P 500 VIX short-term futures, reset daily. The fund also utilizes an option overlay strategy to protect against adverse moves in VIX.

