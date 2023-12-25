Financial Enhancement Group LLC Trims Holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 631 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC owned about 0.75% of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF worth $804,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 106,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 286.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of HEQT stock opened at $26.06 on Monday. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $20.53 and a 52 week high of $27.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.36 million, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.89.

About Simplify Hedged Equity ETF

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

