Financial Review: IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) & MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC)

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) and IP Group (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and IP Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidCap Financial Investment 32.40% 11.51% 4.58% IP Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MidCap Financial Investment and IP Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidCap Financial Investment $60.09 million 14.80 $1.29 million $1.33 10.25 IP Group N/A N/A N/A $0.21 3.57

Analyst Ratings

MidCap Financial Investment has higher revenue and earnings than IP Group. IP Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MidCap Financial Investment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MidCap Financial Investment and IP Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidCap Financial Investment 0 1 1 0 2.50 IP Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

MidCap Financial Investment currently has a consensus price target of $14.38, suggesting a potential upside of 5.47%. Given MidCap Financial Investment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MidCap Financial Investment is more favorable than IP Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

28.0% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.7% of IP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of MidCap Financial Investment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

MidCap Financial Investment beats IP Group on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MidCap Financial Investment

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies. It provides direct equity capital, mezzanine, first lien secured loans, stretch senior loans, unitranche loans, second lien secured loans and senior secured loans, unsecured debt, and subordinated debt and loans. It also seeks to invest in PIPES transactions. The fund may also invest in securities of public companies that are thinly traded and may acquire investments in the secondary market and structured products. It prefers to invest in preferred equity, common equity / interests and warrants and makes equity co-investments. It may invest in cash equivalents, U.S. government securities, high-quality debt investments that mature in one year or less, high-yield bonds, distressed debt, non-U.S. investments, or securities of public companies that are not thinly traded. It also focuses on other investments such as collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) and credit-linked notes (CLNs). The fund typically invests in construction and building materials, business services, plastics & rubber, advertising, capital equipment, education, cable television, chemicals, consumer products/goods durable and non-durable and customer services, direct marketing, energy oil & gas, electricity and utilities. The fund also invest in aerospace & defense, wholesale, telecommunications, financial services, hotel, gaming, leisure, restaurants; environmental industries, healthcare and pharmaceuticals, high tech industries, beverages, food and tobacco, manufacturing, media diversified & production, printing and publishing, retail, automation, aviation and consumer transport, transportation, cargo and distribution. It primarily invests in United States. It primarily invests between $20 million and $250 million in its portfolio companies and EBITDA with less than $75 million. The fund seeks to make investments with stated maturities of five to 10 years.

About IP Group

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, mature, mid venture, late venture, incubation, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, materials, healthcare, information technology, communication services, utilities, life sciences, deeptech, cleantech, chemicals, science and innovation companies. The firm prefers to invest in Europe. It firm prefers to invest between $0.08 million and $2.01 million with revenue up to $71 million. IP Group Plc was founded in 2001 and is based in London, United Kingdom with additional offices in Hong Kong S.A.R., Hong Kong and Melbourne, Australia.

