Financial Review: Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) & NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG)

Sector 10 (OTCMKTS:SECI) and NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Sector 10 and NanoString Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sector 10 N/A N/A N/A NanoString Technologies -102.44% -548.25% -53.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Sector 10 and NanoString Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sector 10 0 0 0 0 N/A NanoString Technologies 0 4 2 0 2.33

Earnings & Valuation

NanoString Technologies has a consensus target price of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 855.15%. Given NanoString Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NanoString Technologies is more favorable than Sector 10.

This table compares Sector 10 and NanoString Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sector 10 N/A N/A N/A ($3.43) 0.00 NanoString Technologies $162.47 million 0.24 -$159.54 million ($3.53) -0.23

Sector 10 has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NanoString Technologies. NanoString Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sector 10, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sector 10 beats NanoString Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sector 10

Sector 10, Inc., a development stage company, markets MRU SRU product lines and various solutions related to mobile assets. Sector 10, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Bellevue, Washington.

About NanoString Technologies

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells technology for scientific and clinical information in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter Pro and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; panels with oncology, immunology and infectious disease, and neuroscience applications. Further, the company offers Master Kits, cartridges, ancillary reagents, tips and reagent plates to setup and process samples in instruments; and Prosigna in vitro diagnostic kits. The company is also developing GeoMx DSP system to enable the field of spatial biology. It has collaboration with Lam Research Corporation for the development of NGS sequencing platform and related assays; and Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to develop CAR-T regimens that enhances patient outcomes for various types of cancer, as well as collaboration with Stanford Medicine, Acrobat Genomics, and Illumina Accelerator to discover new drug targets for gene editing-based therapeutics. NanoString Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

