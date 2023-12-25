Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 1,673 Shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 76,989.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,568,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,729 shares in the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management increased its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 621,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,807,000 after purchasing an additional 94,917 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 580,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,909,000 after buying an additional 31,102 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF during the second quarter worth about $23,877,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,450,000 after buying an additional 40,171 shares during the period.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DFSD stock opened at $46.93 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average of $46.50. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.04 and a fifty-two week high of $47.09.

Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

