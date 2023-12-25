Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 32,609 iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,655,000. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TFLO. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 66,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

TFLO stock opened at $50.43 on Monday. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.34 and a 12 month high of $50.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.