Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,340 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Mastercard by 98,203.6% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 825,436,694 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $324,644,252,000 after purchasing an additional 824,597,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Mastercard by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,255,582 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,866,020,000 after purchasing an additional 495,768 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,377,705 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,620,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,661 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,643,273 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,529,235,000 after acquiring an additional 274,679 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,843,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,509,328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385,640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, for a total transaction of $390,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 514,683 shares of company stock worth $198,366,316. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Mastercard from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $451.81.

Mastercard Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of MA stock opened at $424.10 on Monday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $337.69 and a 1 year high of $427.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $401.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $398.14. The company has a market cap of $397.71 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a return on equity of 188.83% and a net margin of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

