Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys 1,230 Shares of SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,218 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SouthState were worth $621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in SouthState by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,740 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in SouthState by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in SouthState by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 591 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in SouthState by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 36,107 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,376,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in SouthState by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

SSB stock opened at $85.26 on Monday. SouthState Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.81.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 24.84%. The firm had revenue of $573.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that SouthState Co. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. SouthState’s payout ratio is currently 29.93%.

In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $197,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,982.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director G Ruffner Page, Jr. purchased 2,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $181,492.69. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,811 shares in the company, valued at $5,294,582.23. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on SSB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on SouthState in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on SouthState from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Stephens initiated coverage on SouthState in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

