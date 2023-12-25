Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys 38,759 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 23.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 203,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,759 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up 7.8% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1,462.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,514,000 after buying an additional 121,304 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 157.2% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 214,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,799,000 after buying an additional 34,321 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 11,545 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $55.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $55.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.13.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

