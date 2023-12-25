Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys 5,500 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,913 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 126,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 17,340 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 225,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 31,275 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 77,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 80.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $26.37 on Monday. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $26.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

