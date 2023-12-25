Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 19,898 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 19,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,000. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.8% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $75.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.19 and a 52 week high of $75.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

