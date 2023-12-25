Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 74.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,074 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

GOVT stock opened at $22.98 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

