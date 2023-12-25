Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 52.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,775 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Technology ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IYW. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $122.60 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $72.09 and a 1 year high of $123.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.22.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

