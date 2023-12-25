Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.58 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,803 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 180.4% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Element Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 77.6% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $77.42 on Monday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $74.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.34. The firm has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

