Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.44 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 14.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 51,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,742 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,157.9% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC now owns 67,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,843,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Essex LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Madrona Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 286.8% during the 3rd quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 63,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,442,000 after buying an additional 46,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,323,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

BATS EFG opened at $95.88 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

