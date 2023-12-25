Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.62 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 3.5% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $4,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 119,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resource Consulting Group Inc. now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 3D L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. 3D L Capital Management LLC now owns 19,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAX opened at $24.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.14. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $21.39 and a 52 week high of $24.40.

About Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

