Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Has $514,000 Stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Services Advisory Inc now owns 74,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 4,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $222.62 on Monday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $167.53 and a 1 year high of $224.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.87 and a 200 day moving average of $208.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

