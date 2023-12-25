Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Invests $265,000 in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.18% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 8,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 5,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000.

NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $104.99 on Monday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.03 and a 1 year high of $107.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.91.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

