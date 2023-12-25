Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Invests $284,000 in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,560,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $553,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter.
Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $44.76 on Monday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09.
About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF
The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.
