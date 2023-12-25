Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Invests $284,000 in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nilsine Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $1,560,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $553,000. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $519,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 35.8% in the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHI opened at $44.76 on Monday. Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $45.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.86 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09.

About Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF

The Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with intermediate maturities of 5-10 years. SCHI was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 5-10 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.