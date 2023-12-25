Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,431 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 27.7% during the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 29,187 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,329 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 7.8% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,695 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.2% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 12,812 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.9% in the third quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 30,439 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.09.

NYSE:VZ opened at $37.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $157.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.43. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.14 and a 52 week high of $42.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.73.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.27 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 21.26% and a net margin of 15.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.10%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 53.63%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total transaction of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,130. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

