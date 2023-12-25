Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 2,986 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 90,669.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 197,544,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,017,929,000 after purchasing an additional 197,327,361 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,870,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,579 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,209,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,163,000 after purchasing an additional 55,438 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,769,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,774,000 after purchasing an additional 616,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,460,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,565,000 after purchasing an additional 78,012 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $46.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.12. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $47.60.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

