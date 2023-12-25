Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,576 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,576 shares during the period. SoFi Technologies makes up about 0.8% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOFI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,643,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $44,799,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies by 76.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,686,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,590,000 after buying an additional 5,068,034 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SoFi Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,808,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,027,000 after buying an additional 4,846,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $25,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SOFI shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $11.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.78.

Shares of NASDAQ SOFI opened at $9.71 on Monday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.24 and a twelve month high of $11.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.36. The company has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 2.92%. The business had revenue of $564.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $511.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Christopher Lapointe acquired 14,950 shares of SoFi Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.69 per share, with a total value of $100,015.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 827,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,533,084.92. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other SoFi Technologies news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 152,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.99, for a total value of $1,214,807.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 157,857 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,277.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lapointe purchased 14,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.69 per share, for a total transaction of $100,015.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 827,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,084.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 81,450 shares of company stock valued at $544,586 and sold 344,146 shares valued at $2,794,764. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

