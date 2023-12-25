Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 6,658 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,658 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up about 2.8% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,330,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,971,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,057 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,336,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,988,000 after purchasing an additional 737,693 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 31,973,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,453,827,000 after purchasing an additional 957,916 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,212,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,395,000 after purchasing an additional 212,456 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 21,174,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,817,000 after purchasing an additional 669,847 shares during the period.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IUSB opened at $45.92 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.56 and a fifty-two week high of $46.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.23 and a 200-day moving average of $44.53.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

