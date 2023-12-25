Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 712 Shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the period. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF comprises about 1.0% of Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.34% of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $1,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFIP. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 51.7% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 12,298 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 250.8% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 98,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 70,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9,697.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 10,473 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DFIP opened at $41.33 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.55. Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $43.28.

The Dimensional Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (DFIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. TIPS index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US government 5-20 year inflation-protected bonds. DFIP was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

