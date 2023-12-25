Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 782 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,356 shares of the company’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $53.53 on Monday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.19 and a 52-week high of $54.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.13.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

