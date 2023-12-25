Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Sells 9,503 Shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,503 shares during the quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chimera Investment were worth $123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 28.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 12,039 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Chimera Investment in the first quarter valued at about $132,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 15.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 106,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 14,201 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 28.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Chimera Investment by 31.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.19% of the company’s stock.

Chimera Investment Stock Performance

CIM opened at $5.19 on Monday. Chimera Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $4.45 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.46.

Chimera Investment Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. Chimera Investment’s payout ratio is presently 84.62%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CIM shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Chimera Investment in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.50 price objective for the company.

About Chimera Investment

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, business purpose and investor loans, and other real estate related securities.

