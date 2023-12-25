Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,673 shares during the period. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 144.3% in the second quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $77,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $28.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.95. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.83 and a fifty-two week high of $28.52.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

