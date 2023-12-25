First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) to Issue $0.25 Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, December 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of 0.253 per share on Friday, December 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTSM traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $59.85. The stock had a trading volume of 921,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,441,252. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.58. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.38 and a 1-year high of $59.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 268.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 208,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,439,000 after acquiring an additional 18,679 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $345,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 396.7% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 23,692 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

