First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Founders Financial Securities LLC

Founders Financial Securities LLC raised its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 221,576 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,228 shares during the period. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up 1.2% of Founders Financial Securities LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Founders Financial Securities LLC owned 0.21% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $9,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 27.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 269.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $44.45 on Monday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.11.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.