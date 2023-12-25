FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Stake Decreased by Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. FirstEnergy comprises about 2.6% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $8,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,615,000 after purchasing an additional 86,132 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 10,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 618,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,355,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $577,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Insider Transactions at FirstEnergy

In other news, SVP Christine Walker sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $469,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,388,919.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Price Performance

NYSE FE opened at $36.23 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.29 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.43. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.18 and a 1-year high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 205.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on FE

FirstEnergy Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.