FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV) Senior Officer Sells C$43,250.00 in Stock

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) Senior Officer Jeremy Alan Rakusin sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$216.25, for a total value of C$43,250.00.

FirstService Stock Up 0.9 %

TSE:FSV traded up C$1.87 on Monday, hitting C$216.24. The stock had a trading volume of 34,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,143. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$206.84 and its 200 day moving average is C$203.76. The company has a market cap of C$9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 54.47, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.23. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of C$163.50 and a 52 week high of C$223.84.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.59. FirstService had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 3.10%. The business had revenue of C$1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.40 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 7.4272791 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.312 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.73%.

Several research firms recently commented on FSV. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on FirstService from C$175.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James raised their target price on FirstService from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService from C$178.00 to C$187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

