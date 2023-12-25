FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $175.00 price target on shares of FirstService and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of FirstService from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.86.

Shares of FSV opened at $163.26 on Friday. FirstService has a 1-year low of $120.20 and a 1-year high of $166.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of 55.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.04.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. FirstService had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 3.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstService will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.41%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 126.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in FirstService by 80.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in FirstService in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in FirstService during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

