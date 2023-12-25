Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Mcrae Capital Management Inc.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up approximately 3.5% of Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Mcrae Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $11,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% during the second quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. raised its position in Fiserv by 0.8% in the second quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 11,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 12,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% in the second quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 4.1% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FISV opened at $133.61 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $123.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.92 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.03 and a 52 week high of $122.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

